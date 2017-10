Oct 3 (Reuters) - Wmih Corp

* WMIH Corp announces redemption of senior second lien runoff note

* WMIH Corp - ‍announced that co has fully redeemed its 13% senior second lien notes due in 2030​

* WMIH Corp - ‍used a combination of runoff proceeds and unrestricted corporate cash to fund redemption​