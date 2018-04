BRIEF-WNS Qtrly Diluted Earnings Per Ads Of $0.47

April 26 (Reuters) - WNS (Holdings) Ltd:

* WNS ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS, PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019

* Q4 REVENUE $202.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $183.3 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS OF $0.47

* FY 2019 ANI IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $115 MILLION AND $127 MILLION VERSUS $118.4 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018

* SEES FY 19 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2.18 TO $2.41

* FY 2019 REVENUE LESS REPAIR PAYMENTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $801 MILLION AND $847 MILLION, UP FROM $741.0 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018

* “OUR GUIDANCE FOR YEAR REFLECTS GROWTH IN REVENUE LESS REPAIR PAYMENTS OF 8% TO 14%, OR 7% TO 13% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS”

* FOR YEAR, EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS OF $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: