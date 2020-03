March 23 (Reuters) - Wntresearch AB:

* WNTRESEARCH AB - CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UNITS OF ABOUT SEK 38 MILLION

* WNTRESEARCH AB - RIGHST ISSUE CONSISTS OF UP TO 12.7 MILLION UNITS

* WNTRESEARCH AB - SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SEK 3.00 PER UNIT, CORRESPONSING TO SEK 1.50 PER SHARE

* WNTRESEARCH AB - CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE AS LONG-TERM FINANCING SOLUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)