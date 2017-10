Aug 7 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd

* Says Wockhardt receives US FDA approval for antibiotic injection

* Says is expected to launch this product in United States, soon

* Says product is being manufactured at a contract manufacturing facility, based near Milan, Italy

* Says received approval from US FDA for an ANDA for 1gm, and 2gm injections of Oxacillin Source text - bit.ly/2vaTspg