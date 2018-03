March 16 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd:

* WOCKHARDT LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID CO UNDER LENS FOR SELLING DRUGS WITHOUT APPROVAL

* ITRACONAZOLE, TERBINAFINE TABLETS MANUFACTURED BY MASCOT HEALTH SERIES, WHO INFORMED CO THAT IT HAD VALID FDA LICENCE FROM OCT 2015