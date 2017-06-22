BRIEF-Wockhardt, units settle commercial litigation with Teva Pharma, Cephalon

June 22 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd:

* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london

* Says commercial litigation in relation to supply contract for a drug named trisenox

* Says CP has agreed to waive its claim for outstanding trade receivable of GBP 20 mln

* CP dropped its counterclaim for GBP 20 mln and further paid a sum of GBP 23 mln to Teva and Cephalon by way of full and final settlement of Teva's claims