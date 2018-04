BRIEF-Wojas FY Net Profit Up At 14.4 Mln Zlotys

April 25 (Reuters) - WOJAS SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 237.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 229.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS GOOD RESULTS AMONG OTHERS DUE TO SALE OF SHARES IN CHOCHOLOWSKIE TERMY

* SAYS OTHER ASPECTS AFFECTING RESULTS WERE REVIVAL OF SALES IN PUBLIC TENDERS SEGMENT AND ALMOST 30% INCREASE IN INTERNET SALES

* PLANS INVESTMENTS IN WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (WMS)

* PLANS TO CARRY OUT INCREASED PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN ON OTHER MARKETS AND INCREASE SALES VIA FOREIGN INTERNET SHOPS

* IN Q2 2018 PLANS TO LAUNCH INTERNET SALE TO WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)