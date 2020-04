April 3 (Reuters) - Wojas SA:

* MARCH REVENUE 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 34.4% Y/Y

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PANDEMIC SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTS CO’S ACTIVITIES, LOWERS SALES, AND GROSS RETAIL MARGIN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESTIMATES APRIL SALES REVENUE TO DROP 70% Y/Y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)