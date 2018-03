March 16 (Reuters) - Wolford AG:

* 9MTH REVENUE AT EUR 119.4 MILLION, UP 1 PERCENT

* 9MTH EBIT UP AT - 1.36 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR -4.14 MILLION)

* 9MTH LOSS AFTER TAX SHRINKS TO EUR 2.6 MILLION FROM LOSS OF EUR 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2017 HAS BEEN ADJUSTED

* EXPECTED SLIGHT INCREASE IN OPERATING REVENUE WILL BE OFFSET BY NEGATIVE CURRENCY EFFECTS

* THE MANAGEMENT EXPECTS A SLIGHTLY DOWNWARD REVENUE DEVELOPMENT

* PREDICTED NEGATIVE OPERATING EARNINGS IS CONFIRMED

* STARTING IN 2018/19 FY, SEES POSITIVE OPERATING EARNINGS ONCE AGAIN IN ITS EBIT