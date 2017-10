BRIEF-Wolford ‍accelerates its cost reduction program​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - WOLFORD AG:

* ‍ACCELERATES ITS COST REDUCTION PROGRAM​

* ‍DOWNSIZING OF ITS ADMINISTRATIVE STAFF​

* ‍ALL INTERNAL PROCESSES ARE BEING SCRUTINIZED​

* WOLFORD AG - ‍PERSONNEL LEVEL AT COMPANY HEADQUARTERS IN BREGENZ IS BEING REDUCED BY A FURTHER 15 EMPLOYEES IN MIDDLE OF OCTOBER​

* ‍FURTHER OPTIMIZATION POTENTIAL SHOULD BE IDENTIFIED IN COMING MONTHS

* ‍FURTHER OPTIMIZATION POTENTIAL SHOULD BE REALIZED IN COURSE OF PRESENT 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍EXPECTED COST SAVINGS OF MORE THAN EUR 3 MILLION ANNUALLY WHICH SHOULD BE FULLY EFFECTIVE STARTING IN 2018/19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)