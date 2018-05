May 4 (Reuters) - WOLFORD AG:

* CAPITAL INCREASE OF AROUND EUR 22 MILLION APPROVED

* ISSUE PRICE (AUSGABEBETRAG) PER NEW SHARE AMOUNTS TO EUR 12.80

* JUNYANG SHAO IS NEW CHAIRPERSON OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* TOTAL ISSUE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 22,005,132.80