Dec 6 (Reuters) - WOLFORD AG:

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 3.7% TO EUR 70.15 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 67.62 MILLION)

* SECOND-QUARTER REVENUE WAS UP 3.0% TO EUR 41.06 MILLION

* EARNINGS AFTER TAX TOTALED EUR -6.62 MILLION IN FIRST HALF-YEAR COMPARED TO EUR -8.07 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* ‍H1 EBIT IMPROVED TO EUR -6.18 MILLION FROM PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL OF EUR -7.86 MILLION

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍ANTICIPATES RENEWED POSITIVE OPERATING EARNINGS STARTING IN 2018/19 FINANCIAL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)