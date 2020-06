BRIEF-Wolftank Adisa Announces Majority Acquisition Of Rovereta SRL

June 3 (Reuters) - Wolftank Adisa Holding AG:

* WOLFTANK-ADISA HOLDING AG ANNOUNCES TAKEOVER OF RECYCLING COMPANY ROVERETA SRL AND MINORITY-STAKE ACQUISITION OF PETROLTECNICA SPA

* ANNOUNCES MAJORITY ACQUISITION OF ROVERETA SRL, A 100% SUBSIDIARY OF PETROLTECNICA SPA

* ROVERETA, DESPITE COVID-19 INFUENCE, EXPECTED TO GENERATE SALES OF ABOUT EURO 10 MILLION WITH POSITIVE EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION FOR THIS YEAR

* PURCHASE PRICE IS EURO 3 MILLION

* MERGER TARGETING A TOP LINE VOLUME IN SOIL AND WATER REMEDIATION SECTOR OF EURO 35 MILLION IN 2020

* WILL BUY MINORITY INTEREST OF INITIALLY 10% IN PREVIOUS SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF ROVERETA, PETROLTECNICA