March 8 (Reuters) - Wolftank Adisa Holding AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: WOLFTANK-ADISA HOLDING AG: UPDATE ON THE SITATION IN ITALY

* THERE HAS SO FAR BEEN HARDLY ANY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS SUCCESS

* EXPANSION OF DANGER ZONES IN ITALY COULD LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT LOSSES IN SALES, EBITDA AND PRE-TAX PROFIT IN 2020

* PRESENCE OF CO IN ITALY AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS IS ALSO FACILITATING, SO THAT OPERATIONS HAVE SO FAR BEEN WELL ASSURED