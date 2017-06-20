FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolseley Q3 trading profit rises
June 20, 2017 / 6:26 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Wolseley Q3 trading profit rises

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Wolseley Plc:

* Q3 trading profit at ‍254​ million stg versus 232 million stg year ago

* Q3 revenue of 4.27 billion stg versus 3.66 billion stg year ago

* Net debt at April 30 of ‍1,132​ million stg

* Q3 ‍gross margin of 28.5 pct was 0.1 pct ahead of last year

* Name change to Ferguson Plc will become effective on 31 July 2017

* Q3 like-for-like revenue in the UK was 0.4 pct lower than last year including inflation of 3 pct

* In Q3, repairs, maintenance and improvement markets remained weak​

* ‍"Group expects trading profit for full year to be in line with current analyst consensus expectations" - CEO​

* ‍"Since end of period revenue growth has been broadly in line with Q3, gross margins and cost control have been good" - CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

