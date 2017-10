Oct 23 (Reuters) - WOLTERS KLUWER NV:

* REG-WOLTERS KLUWER GOVERNANCE, RISK & COMPLIANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT TO DIVEST CORSEARCH

* ‍TRANSACTION, EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED PRIOR TO END OF 2017​

* ‍TO SELL CORSEARCH TO AUDAX PRIVATE EQUITY FOR $140 MILLION IN CASH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)