May 21 (Reuters) - WOLTERS KLUWER NV:

* HAS ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY, INC. (ASCO®)

* BEGINNING IN JANUARY 2021, WOLTERS KLUWER WILL PUBLISH ASCO’S PORTFOLIO OF FIVE MEDICAL SPECIALTY JOURNALS Source text: bit.ly/2XfPgBo Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)