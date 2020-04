BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Q1 Organic Revenue Growth Up By 4%

April 23 (Reuters) - WOLTERS KLUWER NV:

* FIRST-QUARTER 2020 HEADLINE RESULTS

* Q1 2020 PERFORMANCE WAS SOLID, WITH ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% AND GOOD MARGIN IMPROVEMENT

* STILL EVALUATING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS BUSINESS GOING FORWARD AND WILL NOT BE PRESENTING OR ANSWERING QUESTIONS ON 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AT MEETING TODAY

* INTEND TO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON Q1 PERFORMANCE AND AN UPDATE ON OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IN OUR FIRST-QUARTER TRADING UPDATE SCHEDULED FOR MAY 6

* NON-RECURRING REVENUES DECLINED 2%, EXHIBITING THE EARLY IMPACT FROM COVID-19 IN THE FINAL TWO WEEKS OF MARCH