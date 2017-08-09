BRIEF-Wolverine World Wide Q2 earnings per share $0.21

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wolverine World Wide Inc:

* Wolverine worldwide reports second-quarter results and raises full-year revenue and earnings guidance

* Q2 revenue $598.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $573.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.82 to $0.92

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍inventory at end of quarter was down 24.1% versus prior year​

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65

* Wolverine world wide inc - ‍company incurred about $5.3 million of operating losses in q2 for stores closed, and these losses will not reoccur next year​

* Sees fy revenue $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍on a constant currency basis, sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share in range of $1.62 to $1.72​