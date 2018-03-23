BRIEF-Wonder announces outcome of takeover bid by Rizap Group

March 23(Reuters) - Wonder Corp

* Says Rizap Group Inc acquired 3.7 million shares of the company during the period from Feb. 20 to March 22, at the price of 980 yen per share

* Settlement starts on March 29

* Says the company will issue 2 million shares to Rizap Group through a private placement, for 1.65 billion yen, with payment date on March 29

* Says Rizap Group will increase voting power in the company to 75.1 percent from 0 percent and will become top shareholder of the company

* Says top shareholder KASUMI CO., LTD will cut voting power in the company to 0 percent from 43.1 percent

* Effective March 29

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RH3Scw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)