April 6 (Reuters) - Wonderla Holidays Ltd:

* CO HAS NO SHORT TERM OR LONG-TERM OUTSTANDING LOAN REPAYMENTS OBLIGATIONS

* HAVE LIQUID ASSETS OF ABOUT 1.25 BILLION RUPEES IN MUTUAL FUNDS, BANK BALANCES, SUFFICIENT TO COVER OPERATING EXPENSES FOR OVER 1 YEAR

* EVEN IN SCENARIO OF PROLONGED LOCKDOWN, CO IS IN HIGHLY COMFORTABLE POSITION TO RAISE DEBT