March 13 (Reuters) - Wonderla Holidays Ltd:

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF WONDERLA AMUSEMENT PARK, BANGALORE

* DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE BANGALORE PARK FROM MARCH 14 TO MARCH 20

* WONDERLA HOLIDAYS - DECISION TAKEN AFTER STATE GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES TO PREVENT, CONTAIN SPREAD OF COVID 19