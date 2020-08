BRIEF-Wonders Information Swings To Net Loss In H1, Plans Share Private Placement To Repay Loans

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Wonders Information Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 2 BILLION YUAN ($290.36 million)IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO REPAY BANK LOANS

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BRING IN CHINA LIFE INSURANCE AS STRATEGIC INVESTOR VIA SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SAYS CHINA LIFE INSURANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SUBSCRIBE UP TO 92.9 MILLION SHARES IN THE SHARE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO 2.0 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS H1 NET LOSS OF 213.2 MILLION YUAN VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 37.5 MILLION YUAN YEAR EARLIER Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EjWHlG; bit.ly/3aYQOpG; bit.ly/2YCfkYH Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)