April 6 (Reuters) - Wong Fong Industries Ltd:

* WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LTD- UNIT WONG FONG ENGINEERING WORKS MAY CONTINUE WITH OPERATIONS AT WORKPLACE FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY

* WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LTD - TRAINING ENTITIES OF GROUP NOT GRANTED EXEMPTION FROM SUSPENSION OF WORKPLACE ACTIVITIES