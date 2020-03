BRIEF-Wong's International Says FY Profit Attributable HK$266.3 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - Wong’s International Holdings Ltd :

* FY REVENUE HK$3.78 BILLION VERSUS HK$4.01 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$266.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$1.42 BILLION

* RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.03 PER SHARE

* DEMAND FOR GROUP’S PRODUCTS IS FACING CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTIES POSED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK STARTING IN EARLY 2020

* GROUP’S MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY OF 2020 WERE GRAVELY IMPACTED

* SALES OF EMS BUSINESS IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY OF 2020 DECREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 50%

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK FINANCIAL IMPACT NOT REFLECTED IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GROUP AS AT AND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2019

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC IS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT TO VALUATION OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

* COVID-19 WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT OPERATING RESULT OF EMS BUSINESS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020