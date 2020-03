BRIEF-Wong's Kong King International (Holdings)Posts FY Operating Profit Hk$122.1 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Ltd:

* WONG’S KONG KING INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS)- FY OPERATING PROFIT HK$122.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$136.2 MILLION

* WONG’S KONG KING INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS)- FY REVENUE HK$5.26 BILLION VERSUS HK$5.30 BILLION

* WONG’S KONG KING INTERNATIONAL- AS AT ANNOUNCEMENT, GROUP UNAWARE OF ANY ADVERSE EFFECTS ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* WONG’S KONG KING INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) - EXPECTED THAT INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS TRADING & DISTRIBUTION DIVISION WILL NOT BE PROFITABLE FOR COMING YEAR

* WONG'S KONG KING INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) - EXPECTED THAT OEM MANUFACTURING DIVISION WILL NOT BE PROFITABLE FOR COMING YEAR