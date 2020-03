March 4 (Reuters) - John Wood Group PLC:

* WOOD GROUP (JOHN)PLC - RE: SALE OF NUCLEAR BUSINESS

* WOOD PLC - WOOD AND JACOBS CONTINUE TO WORK TOWARDS COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION WHICH IS EXPECTED LATER THIS MONTH.

* WOOD - RECEIVED FORMAL CONFIRMATION FROM CMA THAT IT HAS NO OBJECTIONS TO PROPOSED SALE OF WOOD'S NUCLEAR BUSINESS TO JACOBS