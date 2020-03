BRIEF-Wood Group (John) Says No Material Impact To Date From COVID-19

March 10 (Reuters) - John Wood Group PLC:

* FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2019

* NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO DATE FROM COVID-19

* ORDER BOOK OF $7.9BN AT FY

* CURRENT VISIBILITY TYPICAL FOR THIS POINT IN YEAR WITH C60% OF FORECAST REVENUE COVERED BY ORDER BOOK, OF WHICH C75% IS REIMBURSABLE

* EXISTING FORECAST FOR CASH GENERATION IN 2020 ANTICIPATES LOWER PROVISIONS MOVEMENTS, AND REDUCTIONS IN KNOWN EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND CAPEX

* WOOD PLC - ORDER BOOK IS $2.5BN WITH C60% OF 2020 REVENUE SECURED

* IN 2020 ACTIVITY IN DOWNSTREAM & CHEMICALS IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN ROBUST WHILE OUTLOOK FOR SOLAR AND WIND IS POSITIVE