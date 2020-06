BRIEF-Woodbois Reaches Agreement In Principle With Major Bondholder

June 19 (Reuters) - Woodbois Ltd:

* WOODBOIS LTD - REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH MAJOR BONDHOLDER

* WOODBOIS LTD - NOT LESS THAN 75% OF $30 MILLION NOTIONAL OUTSTANDING OF CONVERTIBLE WILL BE EXCHANGED INTO VOTING AND NON-VOTING EQUITY

* WOODBOIS LTD - INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH MAJORITY HOLDERS OF ITS INTERNAL TRADE FINANCE FACILITY

* WOODBOIS LTD - EXPECTS TO PRIORITISE ADDITIONAL CAPEX OF C$3-5 MILLION TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS EXISTING OPERATIONS IN GABON

* WOODBOIS LTD - ALSO INTENDS TO MATERIALLY EXPAND ITS TRADING OPERATIONS