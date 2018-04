April 23 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation PLC:

* WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS WILL BE WORKING WITH PROTHENA CORP ON ITS STRATEGY BEYOND ITS PRONTO TRIAL INVESTIGATING NEOD001 IN AL AMYLOIDOSIS