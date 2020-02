BRIEF-Woodside Petroleum Annual Results Briefing Transcript From Feb 13

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd:

* EXPECTS SOFTER PRICES FOR SPOT CARGOES AS CHINESE LNG DEMAND SOFTENS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* IT HAS BEEN A CHALLENGING START TO 2020 WITH 2 CYCLONES INTERRUPTING PRODUCTION ALREADY

* NORTH WEST SHELF LNG SHOULD RESUME FULL PRODUCTION IN COMING DAYS

* WOODSIDE PETROLEUM SEES DIFFICULT TRADING CONDITIONS IN 2020 AS NEW PRODUCTION ENTERS MARKET & DEMAND WORKS TO SOAK IT UP

* IN 2020, CONFIDENT MARKET WILL TIGHTEN WITH COAL-TO-GAS SWITCHING IN KEY MARKETS AND SOFT PRICES

* EXPECTS LARGE INCREASE IN CAPITAL SPEND THIS YEAR DUE TO COMMENCING EXECUTION ON NUMBER OF WORK FRONTS

* FINANCIAL EXPOSURE FROM CORONAVIRUS IS LIMITED AS MAJORITY OF PORTFOLIO IS SOLD ON LONG-TERM CONTRACTS