BRIEF-Woodside Petroleum Posts Qtrly Production 24.2 Mmboe

April 16 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd:

* QTRLY PRODUCTION 24.2 MMBOE VERSUS 21.7 MMBOE REPORTED A YEAR AGO

* REDUCED TARGETED 2020 TOTAL EXPENDITURE BY APPROXIMATELY 50%.

* HEDGED 13.35 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL IN PERIOD APRIL TO DECEMBER 2020

* ACHIEVED FID ON SANGOMAR FIELD DEVELOPMENT PHASE 1.

* QTRLY TOTAL SALES REVENUE $1,076 MILLION VERSUS $1,364 MILLION

* MAKING SIGNIFICANT EXECUTION PROGRESS ON PYXIS HUB AND JULIMAR-BRUNELLO PHASE 2

* ON SCARBOROUGH & PLUTO TRAIN 2, COMMERCIAL NEGOTIATIONS & ENGINEERING WORK CONTINUE IN PREPARATION FOR TARGETED FID IN 2021

* SUBSEQUENT TO PERIOD, RECEIVED COMMONWEALTH REGULATOR APPROVAL FOR SCARBOROUGH OFFSHORE PROJECT PROPOSAL

