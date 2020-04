BRIEF-Woodside Petroleum Says Managing Emerging Impacts Of COVID-19 On Sangomar

April 30 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd:

* MANAGING EMERGING IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON SUPPLY CHAIN AND PROJECT SCHEDULE OF SANGOMAR

* AT END OF MARCH, HAD OVER $4 BILLION CASH ON HAND, OVER $7 BILLION OF LIQUIDITY AND GEARING AT LOW END OF TARGET RANGE

* SEEING IS SO SIGNIFICANT THAT LOW OIL PRICES ARE LIKELY TO PERSIST THIS YEAR AND POSSIBLY INTO NEXT

* IN PAST YEAR, BOARD EXERCISED DISCRETION TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN EXECUTIVE AWARDS

* AIMING TO START CONSTRUCTION THIS YEAR OF PIPELINE COMPONENT OF PLUTO-KARRATHA GAS PLANT INTERCONNECTOR

* ENERGY EFFICIENCY TARGET SPANS YEARS 2016-2020; HAVE COMMITTED TO SETTING A TARGET FOR 5 YEARS BEYOND THAT