BRIEF-Woodside Petroleum Sees To Cut About 50% Of 2020 Total Expenditure

March 27 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd:

* CHANGES TO WOODSIDE’S 2020 WORK PLAN RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 50% REDUCTION IN FORECAST 2020 TOTAL EXPENDITURE

* 2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED AT 97 - 103 MMBOE

* REVIEW OF ALL NON-COMMITTED ACTIVITIES RESULTING IN ABOUT 60% REDUCTION IN WOODSIDE’S 2020 GUIDED INVESTMENT EXPENDITURE

* TOTAL EXPENDITURE IN 2020 IS FORECAST TO REDUCE BY ABOUT 50% TO ABOUT $2.4 BILLION

* WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD ANNOUNCES DEFERRAL OF TARGETED FINAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS FOR SCARBOROUGH, PLUTO TRAIN 2 AND BROWSE

* FULL IMPACT OF LOWER OIL PRICE WILL NOT BE REALISED UNTIL LATE Q2 2020 DUE TO LAG BETWEEN OIL PRICE & REALISED LNG PRICE

* HEDGED 11.85 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL BETWEEN APRIL & DECEMBER 2020 AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $33.47 PER BARREL

* CONTINUING TO PROGRESS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN SANGOMAR FIELD DEVELOPMENT PHASE 1, PYXIS HUB & JULIMAR-BRUNELLO PHASE 2

* EMPLOYEE NUMBERS HAVE BEEN FROZEN BUT GRADUATE HIRING WILL CONTINUE

* WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD ANNOUNCES DELAY IN TARGET FID FOR SCARBOROUGH AND PLUTO TRAIN 2 TO 2021