March 20 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd:

* WILL ESTABLISH A$3 MILLION COVID-19 COMMUNITY FUND TO SUPPORT LOCAL ORGANISATIONS IN KARRATHA

* TO EXPEDITE PAYMENTS OF INVOICES FOR SMALL, LOCAL & INDIGENOUS BUSINESSES, LOWER PAYMENT TERMS FOR NEW INVOICES FROM SMALL BUSINESSES