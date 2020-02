BRIEF-Woodside Says Arbitral Tribunal Rejects Far Limited's Pre-Emption Claims

Feb 14 (Reuters) - FAR Ltd:

* WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD - ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL REJECTS FAR LIMITED’S PRE-EMPTION CLAIMS

* WOODSIDE PETROLEUM- TRIBUNAL FOUND IN FAVOUR OF CO & DECLARED THAT FAR LIMITED DID NOT HAVE A PRE-EMPTION RIGHT OVER WOODSIDE’S 2016 TRANSACTION

* WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD - ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL REJECTS FAR LIMITED’S PRE-EMPTION CLAIMS

* WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD - TRIBUNAL ALSO REJECTED FAR LIMITED’S OTHER CLAIMS

* WOODSIDE PETROLEUM - WOODSIDE IS COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH RSSD JOINT VENTURE TO PROGRESS SANGOMAR FIELD DEVELOPMENT,

* WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD - TRIBUNAL HAS ORDERED PARTIES TO PROVIDE VIEWS ON NEXT PROCEDURAL STEPS ARISING FROM DECISION WITHIN 45 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: