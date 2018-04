April 9 (Reuters) - Woodward Inc:

* ‍WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION​

* ‍RECORDED IN Q2 OF FY 2018 SPECIFIC CHARGES OF $17 MLN PRE-TAX OR $0.20 PER DILUTED SHARE, RELATED TO DECISION TO MOVE OPERATIONS LOCATED IN DUARTE​