April 9 (Reuters) - Woodward Inc:

* SAYS ON MARCH 30, APPROVED ABOUT $12.5 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING CHARGES RELATED TO SEVERANCE BENEFITS IN Q2 2018-SEC FILING

* ALSO ANNOUNCED ADDITIONAL $4.5 MILLION IN RESTRUCTURING CHARGES RELATED TO COST REDUCTION EFFORTS IN ITS INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT