FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Woolworths comments on repeat charging of some customers who used visa cards between 11-13 March
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
August 8, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Woolworths comments on repeat charging of some customers who used visa cards between 11-13 March

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd-

* Statement on cuscal processing error

* Clarifies situation related to repeat charging of some customers who used visa cards issued by certain smaller banks and credit unions between 11-13 march 2017​

* Incorrect transactions will be rectified and refunds will be made into affected customers' accounts by 2pm on 8 august

* ‍"We have raised these concerns directly with cuscal and visa, and propose to pursue matter with relevant financial services regulators​"

* Woolworths ltd says "was not involved in this error, and was completely unaware of it until we were contacted by our customers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.