May 2 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group Ltd:

* Q3 TOTAL SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $14,244 MILLION VERSUS $13,660 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q3 AUSTRALIAN FOOD SALES $ 9,571 MILLION VERSUS $9,144 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q3 AUSTRALIAN FOOD COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 4.0% (EASTER-ADJUSTED)

* Q3 AUSTRALIAN FOOD COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED BY 4.4%

* FRUIT AND VEGETABLES DEFLATION IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN HIGH IN Q4