Feb 23 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group Ltd:

* EXPECT BETTER SECOND HALF RESULT THAN PRIOR YEAR FOR BIG W WITH FY18 LOSS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX EXPECTED TO BE $80 - $120 MILLION​

* AUSTRALIAN FOOD MAY SEE A MODERATION IN SALES GROWTH RATE FOR SECOND HALF​