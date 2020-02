BRIEF-Woolworths HY Adjusted Diluted HEPS 179.1 Cents

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd:

* UNAUDITED INTERIM GROUP RESULTS FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED 29 DECEMBER 2019 AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION

* ADJUSTED DILUTED HEPS DECREASED BY 11.7% TO 179.1 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 29 DECEMBER

* CORONAVIRUS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTING TOURISM, FOOTFALL AND SALES IN AUSTRALIA. A FURTHER IMPACT ON SOURCING IS ALSO EXPECTED ACROSS GROUP

* GROUP TURNOVER AND CONCESSION SALES FOR 26 WEEKS INCREASED BY 3.8% TO R40.9 BILLION

* CURRENTLY ACTIVELY CONSIDERING WAYS TO MITIGATE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH CORONAVIRUS

* IN SOUTH AFRICA, CONSUMERS REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE FROM A WEAK ECONOMY AMIDST CONTINUED POWER OUTAGES

* HY POST IFRS 16 HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 164.9 CPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: