Oct 31 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd

* ‍Total Q1 sales from continuing operations $14.52 billion, up 3.7 percent

* Australian food sales increased by 4.7% to $9.6 billion for the 14 weeks of first quarter of FY18

* Qtrly Australian food comparable sales increased by 4.9%