BRIEF-Woomera Mining Says All On-Ground Exploration Activities Suspended For Immediate Future

April 7 (Reuters) - Woomera Mining Ltd:

* WOOMERA MINING LTD - ALL ON-GROUND EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED FOR IMMEDIATE FUTURE DUE TO LIMITATIONS IMPOSED BY COVID 19

* WOOMERA MINING LTD - CONTINUES TO ADVANCE AND REFINE EXPLORATION PLANNING AND OTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

* WOOMERA MINING LTD - IMPLEMENTED SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS TO COMPANY’S OVERHEADS

* WOOMERA MINING LTD - IMPLEMENTED COST SAVING INITIATIVES ACROSS BUSINESS AND ITS PROJECTS WHERE POSSIBLE

* WOOMERA MINING LTD - WELCOMES INITIATIVES BY SOUTH AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT TO DEFER MINERAL EXPLORATION LICENCE FEES UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2020