BRIEF-Wordline Q1 Revenue Up At EUR 574.8 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - WORDLINE:

* Q1 REVENUE AT EUR 574.8 MILLION, UP 2% ORGANICALLY

* CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO LAST FOR WHOLE YEAR 2020, DUE TO EXCEPTIONAL SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC RESTRICTION MEASURES TAKEN BY GOVERNMENTS IN MOST OF THE GROUP’S KEY MARKETS

* SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS MADE TOWARDS CLOSING OF THE INGENICO ACQUISITION

* ON COVID-19: DURING Q2, WORLDLINE ANTICIPATES THAT ACTIVITIES WILL REMAIN SEVERELY RESTRICTED

* BACKLOG AT MARCH-END WAS EUR 3.9 BILLION

* GROUP EXPECTS A FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE BROADLY IN LINE WITH 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)