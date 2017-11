Nov 29 (Reuters) - Workday Inc:

* WORKDAY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q3 REVENUE $555.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $540.6 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍RAISING OUR FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK​

* - ‍ NOW EXPECTING SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF $1.780 BILLION TO $1.782 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018 OR GROWTH OF 38 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: