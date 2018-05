May 2 (Reuters) - Unifor

* WORKERS APPROVE TENTATIVE AGREEMENT BETWEEN UNIFOR AND RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS

* UNIFOR SAYS UNIFOR MEMBERS VOTED 74% IN FAVOUR OF TENTATIVE DEAL WITH RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS THAT WILL SET PATTERN DEAL FOR PULP & PAPER INDUSTRY

* UNIFOR SAYS DEAL INCLUDES WAGE INCREASES OF 2 PERCENT FIRST TWO YEARS AND 2.5 PERCENT LAST TWO YEARS