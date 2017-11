Nov 7 (Reuters) - Workhorse Group Inc

* Workhorse Group reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales rose 72 percent to $3.3 million

* Qtrly ‍revenue increased by $3.0 million over prior quarter and increased $1.4 million compared to same year ago period​

* Net loss in Q3 of 2017 was $12.7 million, compared with a net loss in Q3 of 2016 of $5.3 million​