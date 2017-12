Dec 11 (Reuters) - Workhorse Group Inc:

* WORKHORSE GROUP INC - HAS APPLIED FOR A LOAN OF $250 MILLION FROM DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY‘S ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY VEHICLES MANUFACTURING LOAN PROGRAM

* WORKHORSE SAYS IS PURSUING ATVM LOAN TO EQUIP MANUFACTURING PLANT IN INDIANA FOR PRODUCTION OF W-15 FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE PLUG-IN ELECTRIC PICKUP TRUCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: