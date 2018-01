Jan 23 (Reuters) - Workhorse Group Inc:

* WORKHORSE GROUP INC - ON JAN 23, CO HELD BUSINESS UPDATE CONFERENCE CALL‍​ - SEC FILING

* WORKHORSE GROUP - DURING CALL, CO SAYS IT IS SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 69% GREATER THAN TOTAL REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2016

* WORKHORSE GROUP - DURING CALL, CO SAYS ORDER BACKLOG FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $12 MILLION BY THE END OF JANUARY 31, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2n1G5Cm) Further company coverage: